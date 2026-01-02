LG Launches Thinnest 17-Inch Gram Laptop With NVIDIA RTX GPU Ahead Of CES 2026

LG has updated its Gram laptop lineup ahead of CES 2026, with the focus going beyond just lightweight designs. The company has introduced a new 17-inch model that combines a slim design with dedicated NVIDIA graphics, something that has been rare in this size category so far. Also Read: CES 2026: Samsung Set To Showcase 15 AI And Digital Health Startups Through C-Lab

New Aerominum Build

A major change across the 2026 Gram lineup is the use of a new chassis material called Aerominum. According to LG, this magnesium-aluminium alloy is designed to improve durability without adding extra weight. The company says the new finish offers better resistance to scratches and everyday wear, while also meeting military-grade durability standards. Also Read: Samsung Expands Micro RGB TV Lineup For 2026 With Bigger Sizes And Smarter AI

LG has stuck to the Gram series’ familiar design language, but the updated material is meant to make the laptops feel sturdier in daily use, especially for users who travel frequently. Also Read: Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Go Fully Bezel-Less: What To Expect

Thinnest 17-inch LG Gram with RTX Graphics

The highlight of the lineup is the LG Gram Pro 17, which the company claims is the lightest and thinnest 17-inch laptop to feature a dedicated RTX GPU. The 17-inch model features a WQXGA LCD display and runs on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU paired with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Despite the larger screen and discrete graphics, LG says the laptop maintains a slim profile closer to that of a typical 16-inch machine. This model is aimed at users who want more graphics power for creative work or light gaming, without moving to a bulky laptop. LG has confirmed that this specific variant will be sold only in North America.

Integrated with AI Features

AI is another area where LG is pushing updates this year. Select Gram models qualify as Microsoft Copilot+ PCs and support both on-device and cloud-based AI features. LG is also including its own on-device AI tools, which are designed to work even without an internet connection.

These features are positioned around productivity tasks such as summarising content, managing workflows, and assisting with creative work, rather than heavy AI processing.

Connectivity and Other Models

LG has also updated Gram Link, allowing easier file sharing and screen mirroring between Gram laptops, Android and iOS phones, and LG’s webOS-powered TVs and monitors. LG has also included security features such as remote lock and data wipe through LG ThinQ.

Trending Now

Apart from the 17-inch model, the refreshed lineup includes 16-inch Gram Pro variants with OLED displays, convertible models, and smaller Gram AI laptops. LG has not shared pricing or availability details yet and is expected to showcase the full lineup at CES 2026 starting January 6.