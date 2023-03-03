Vivo earlier this week launched the all-new Vivo V27 series in India. The Vivo V27 series consists of the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro smartphones. Both share a similar specs sheet. The Vivo V27 duo’s noticeable features are a color-changing back, ring light LED flash, and 66W fast charging. Both phones come in Magic Blue and Noble Black colors. Only the former smartphone has the color-changing feature, the latter doesn’t support it. The smartphones pack the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary rear custom sensor along with the new Aura light tech that will enable consumers to see through the darkness and capture night portraits and pictures. We used the V27 Pro 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal variant for around a week and here is what we think about the latest offering from the world of Vivo. Also Read - Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details

Vivo V27 Pro Display and Design:

The Vivo V27 Pro sports a 'Fluorite AG' glass back panel. Color Changing Fluorite AG glass technology brings improved sensitivity on the back in the Magic Blue variant of the smartphones that changes color from a delicate light blue to a more pronounced, elegant dark blue when exposed to UV light. On the back panel, the device houses a new camera module design. The phone comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black color options, we had the Blue one which changes colors as soon as exposed to sunlight. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits and 1.07 billion colors that offer immersive viewing and theater-like experience. The display is workable, and you won't feel any issue while in watching videos or playing games or just simply scrolling Instagram. With a sleek body of just 7.36 mm, weighing at only 182g with a 60-degree slight curvature and the smartphone feels premium.

Also Read - Vivo V27 series debuts with color-changing back, ring light, and 66W fast charging launched

Vivo V27 Pro Camera:

Vivo V27 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766V custom primary rear sensor that is co-developed with Sony for enhanced performance with OIS stabilization along with an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphones come with the new Night Portrait with Aura Light feature that makes use of the flagship Sony IMX766V sensor, exclusive Aura Light tech and Vivo’s flagship suite of night algorithms, enabling consumers to click natural, high-quality studio-like Night Portraits. Along with this, the smartphones bring India’s first and exclusive Wedding Style Portrait feature, inspired from colors and contrast of Indian weddings. The feature, specially made for Indian weddings, consists of three different LUTs ((Look up Tables)- Prosecco, Neo-Retro and Pastels that work with both rear and front camera.

The phone’s primary camera performs really well and natural light photos are detailed as well as full of vibrant colours. Ever during dark, we didn’t face any difficulty is clicking some really good images thanks to Night mode. With Night mode, colour exposure looked good on all low-light images. In addition, the smartphone packs a host of creative features in the camera system app, such as Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video and others along with Micro movie mode that comes with added video templates and a step-by-step guide that helps make vlog shooting a breeze. At the front, there’s a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus and it performs it task smoothly in different light conditions.

Vivo V27 Pro Performance:

Vivo V27 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200, an advanced 4nm 5G chipset and it is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage for a smooth experience while multitasking. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with industry-leading Extended RAM 3.0 technology that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB. The smartphone features Game Boost Mode and an All-Round Audio Enhancement feature to provide consumers with an immersive audiovisual gaming experience. Also, for gaming and all-day media consumption, it comes with an Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Bionic Cooling System to remove heat.

In day-to-day performance, the smartphone was excellent. We played graphic-intensive games like Apex Legends and Free Fire at maximum settings, and we didn’t faced issue. The Vivo V27 Pro runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. FunTouch OS 13 combines Vivo’s design-driven value with new security features, and new control features for a smoother experience. The device comes with 4,600mAh battery paired with fast 66W FlashCharge that brings Vivo’s own Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology and 24-Dimension Security Protection making fast charging safe. During our we were able to get a full day of usage which also included a bit of gaming and enjoying songs.

Conclusion:

V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Consumers pre-booking the device using online channels can avail a flat discount of Rs 3,000 (applicable on HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), while consumers pre-booking the device offline can avail up to Rs 3,500 cashback with ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services. At this price point the smartphone offers almost everything for an average smartphone user. Overall, the smartphone comes with an eye-catching design, high on performance, good battery and skillful cameras.