OnePlus Pad Go review: Buy it for its sound quality

The OnePlus Pad Go is the newest member of the OnePlus tablet family in India, joining the OnePlus Pad. Despite being a budget-friendly option, the OnePlus Pad Go aims to provide a similar user experience as the OnePlus Pad. I say this because, its design and overall aesthetics is very similar to the OnePlus Pad, which promises a similar tactile experience. However, it’s important to note that there are some compromises, which are to be expected given its budget-friendly nature. The hardware specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go differ significantly from those of the OnePlus Pad. Priced at Rs 23,999, the OnePlus Pad Go is a mid-budget tablet option in the Indian market.

But is it worth your investment? We’ll address this question shortly. Before diving into a detailed review, let’s briefly overview its specifications, features, and price.

OnePlus Pad Go review: Specifications

Model OnePlus Pad Go Price and variants Wi-Fi – Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB)

Wi-Fi and LTE- Rs 21,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 23,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Twin Mint Availability OnePlus’ official webite, Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores Display size 11.35-inch Display specs LCD (LTPS)panel, refresh rate up to 60Hz, 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels), 400nits peak brightness, Security Facial unlock, PIN Camera setup Rear – Single camera, Front – Single camera Camera specs 8MP main lens | 8MP front lens Video maximum Rear – 1080p at 30fps, EIS | Front – 1080p at 30fps Chipset 6nm MediaTek Helio G99, Mali-G57 MC2 RAM and storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x, 128/256GB UFS 2.2 Battery and charging 8,000mAh + 33W wired Operating system Android 13 OS, OxygenOS 13.2 Sensors Acceleration sensor, Light sensor, Hall sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor Network and connectivity LTE | Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2

OnePlus Pad Go review: Design and display

Before we delve into the design aspects, let’s take a look at what’s included in the retail box of the OnePlus Pad Go: the tablet itself, a 33W SUPERVOOC power adapter, a Type-C cable for charging, a user guide, safety information, and a warranty card.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Go is a sleek device with rounded corners that provide a comfortable grip, making it easy to hold for extended periods. Despite weighing over half a kilogram, its weight is well-distributed across the tablet’s body, ensuring it doesn’t feel heavy. At the rear, the OnePlus Pad Go features a dual-tone design, combining a reflective green glass with a smooth matte finish. The matte surface lends a premium look and feel to the device, but the reflective glass tends to attract smudges. The rear camera protrudes slightly, making it prone to scratches, and its placement means it may be covered by your fingers when holding the tablet vertically. Given these considerations, it would be advisable for potential buyers to invest in a protective cover for the tablet to maintain its pristine condition and protect it from smudges and scratches.

The tablet’s dimensions present a compact length to breadth ratio, bestowing it with a somewhat square appearance that enhances the viewing experience. The screen is framed by substantial bezels of equal width on all sides, which somewhat detracts from its contemporary appeal. The device is equipped with a quad-speaker system, two speakers each located on the top and bottom edges. However, this arrangement may result in sound distortion when the tablet is held in landscape mode. Despite OnePlus’s claim that the “quad-speaker array can automatically switch between left and right audio channels depending on how the tablet is held,” there seems to be no noticeable improvement in sound quality. A notable omission is the lack of a fingerprint sensor.

Regarding the display, it is luminous and distinct, performing well in indoor environments, while its outdoor performance is satisfactory but not particularly striking. The auto-brightness feature adapts effectively to different lighting conditions, albeit at a somewhat slow pace. The screen offers the flexibility to switch between two refresh rates: 90Hz and 60Hz. I opted for the 90Hz setting for a smoother experience, as the 60Hz setting seemed slightly choppy. This implies that a seamless display experience is achievable, but it comes with the trade-off of increased battery drain. Nevertheless, I found the display quite suitable for enjoying movies and shows.

OnePlus Pad Go review: Camera

The OnePlus Pad Go tablet’s camera app is equipped with features such as Panorama, Selfie mode (exclusive to the front camera), and Time lapse. Despite its price point, it delivers satisfactory performance in day light conditions and average results in low light. The rear 8MP camera produces vibrant, natural colors and includes a 2X zoom feature that captures detailed images even when zoomed in.

In terms of video quality, the OnePlus Pad Go records decent videos at 1080p resolution, but the quality diminishes at 720p. For those who enjoy capturing flawless images of themselves or their loved ones, this tablet provides a variety of filters and retouch options. These features allow for image smoothing and spot removal, saving you editing time while preserving the original colours.

The front camera performs well in daylight, although the colours may appear somewhat faded. It captures acceptable images in Selfie Mode, but its performance in low light is average. However, it is perfectly adequate for video calls.

Here are a few OnePlus Pad Go camera sample for reference:



OnePlus Pad Go review: Performance and battery

The OnePlus Pad Go is a smooth performer that can handle multitasking well. However, it falls short in productivity features, as it does not support stylus or keypad, and only allows two apps in split screen mode. It is reasonably priced and fast in downloading, installing and running apps. It also has a game mode that enhances the gaming experience. The tablet does not overheat or lag when playing HD games. The tablet has minimal bloatware and duplicate apps. However, it does not offer anything new in terms of UI. It has a quick face unlock feature that works well.

The battery life is good and can last for a day with heavy use or two – three days with normal use. It comes with a 33W fast charger that can fully charge the battery in about two hours. The battery backup is not a major issue with this tablet, but the size of the power adapter may be.

OnePlus Pad Go review: Verdict

The OnePlus Pad Go is a good tablet for entertainment and multimedia purposes. It offers a vivid screen, great sound and decent cameras in daylight. It also has a fast processor and a long-lasting battery with a 33W charger. However, it has some drawbacks, such as poor front camera performance in low light and no support for keyboard and stylus. For Rs 23,999, this tablet is a large-screen smartphone with limited productivity features. But it is worth buying if you only want a tablet for fun and leisure.