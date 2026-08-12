Made by Google event today: How to watch Pixel 11 series launch live, what to expect

Google’s Made by Google event is all set to bring the company’s new generation of hardware devices. The most significant news of the event is probably going to be the Pixel 11 series, which may feature four flagship smartphones. Google will also be launching the Pixel Watch 5 and its first Bluetooth tracking device, dubbed Pixel Tag, according to reports.

The Made by Google 2026 event will take place in New York and will feature Google’s latest hardware and software innovations. Read all about the event, its timings in India, how to watch it live and what devices one can expect to be announced.

When and where to watch Made by Google

The Made by Google keynote will start at 3:00 PM PT on August 12. It will begin at 3:30 AM IST on August 13 for viewers in India.

The event will take place in New York and be broadcast online via Google’s official platforms. The keynote will be available for streaming on Google’s social media sites, its official YouTube channel and the Google Store website.

It is easily accessible via a smart TV, desktop, laptop and smartphone, which means viewers can stream the announcements from any device.

Google Pixel 11 series likely to be launched at Made by Google

The Pixel 11 series should be the main feature of the Made by Google event this year. As per reports and leaks, Google may release four new models: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel Pro Fold.

Google’s next-gen Tensor G6 is likely to be found on Pixel 11. Reports have also pointed towards a 2nm manufacturing process for the chip, along with Google’s Titan M3 security chip.

The new Pixel smartphones are likely to have a strong emphasis on AI capabilities and on-device features. During the keynote, additional details about the company’s AI initiative and the features that come with the Pixel 11 series should be revealed.

A new HiLight LED may make its appearance on the Pixel 11

One of the more interesting changes that is rumoured for the Pixel 11 series is a new HiLight LED, which was earlier referred to as Pixel Glow.

According to leaked images, the part may be a large white circular piece that’s embedded in the rear camera bar. The HiLight LED is said to be made to be visible even when the phone is face down, unlike the LED on a normal notification.

The feature might be utilized for alerts and warnings, offering a special visual component on the back panel of the Pixel 11 series.

Pixel Watch 5

Google will also be releasing the Pixel Watch 5 at the same time as the Pixel smartphones. The new smartwatch will reportedly follow Google’s two size policy of its previous model.

Based on leaks, the Pixel Watch 5 may include an AMOLED display with LTPO capability, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform. It could be used with a Cortex-M55 co-processor to support tasks in the background and in low power modes.

The smartwatch is also slated to have a battery life of up to 465mAh, though the final specifications and battery quality may differ depending on the model.

As for the Pixel Watch 5 announcement, Google may be announcing new health, fitness and AI-powered features.

Google Pixel Tag

Google entering the Bluetooth tracker market is another big breakthrough that could be made. The company is said to be working on their very first tracking device, dubbed Pixel Tag.

The Pixel Tag looks like it will be a contender with Apple’s AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers. Renders leaked confirm a circular shape, similar to that of Bluetooth tracking devices, which is called a puck.

The tracker might have a loudspeaker, which would enable users to find misplaced items by listening to an audio alert. It’s also expected to integrate with Google’s Find My Device network, which should help find a lost tracker if the device is an Android device compatible with the Find My Device network.

While Google has not announced the pricing or availability of the Pixel Tag, it has suggested it will be affordable and comparable with other Bluetooth trackers on the market.

Products expected

The Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag are to be expected, but Google might have other surprises in store for the event. The company will be showcasing its latest AI features and how they are integrated throughout its hardware ecosystem.

Further information on price, availability and launch dates to be announced in the keynote. It will also be significant that Pixel fans in India will need to know more about the availability of the same.

What to expect from Made by Google 2026

Google’s Made by Google event promises to be one of the biggest hardware showcase events of the year. The Pixel 11 series could launch a new series of Tensor-powered smartphones, and the Pixel Watch 5 could help to fill out Google’s smartwatch ecosystem.

The Pixel Tag, on the other hand, might herald a whole new product category for Google, and provide a direct alternative to the AirTag for Android users.

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However, Google’s hardware announcements will need to be streamed to Indian viewers during the early hours of the morning to follow its keynote at 3:30am IST on August 13.