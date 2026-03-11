Using AC this summer? These tips can help lower your electricity bill

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)
Summer usually means one thing -- electricity bills going up. With ACs and appliances running longer, power use shoots up. A few small habits, though, can actually help keep that bill from climbing too much.
Many people set the AC to 18°C right away. That only makes it work harder. Keeping it around 24-26°C is usually comfortable and uses noticeably less electricity.
It might sound odd, but running a fan with the AC helps. The cool air spreads faster around the room, so you don’t need the AC blasting constantly.
If the AC is on and a door or window is slightly open, cool air escapes quickly. The AC then keeps running longer to cool the room again.
Filters collect dust over time. When they’re dirty, airflow drops and cooling takes longer. Cleaning them every few weeks can help the AC run more efficiently.
A lot of devices keep drawing power even when you’re not using them. Chargers, TVs, and speakers in standby mode still consume electricity.
If you’re buying a new AC, fridge, or fan, the energy rating matters. Higher star ratings usually mean the appliance consumes less power over time.
Closing curtains during the afternoon keeps sunlight from heating the room. Later in the evening, opening windows can bring in cooler air and reduce AC usage.
