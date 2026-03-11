comscore
Using AC this summer? These tips can help lower your electricity bill

From setting the right AC temperature to using appliances wisely, these simple tips can help reduce electricity bills during summer.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Mar 11, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)

How to reduce electricity bill in summer

Summer usually means one thing -- electricity bills going up. With ACs and appliances running longer, power use shoots up. A few small habits, though, can actually help keep that bill from climbing too much.

Do not keep the AC too cold

Many people set the AC to 18°C right away. That only makes it work harder. Keeping it around 24-26°C is usually comfortable and uses noticeably less electricity.

Use the ceiling fan too

It might sound odd, but running a fan with the AC helps. The cool air spreads faster around the room, so you don’t need the AC blasting constantly.

Keep the room sealed

If the AC is on and a door or window is slightly open, cool air escapes quickly. The AC then keeps running longer to cool the room again.

Check the AC filter sometimes

Filters collect dust over time. When they’re dirty, airflow drops and cooling takes longer. Cleaning them every few weeks can help the AC run more efficiently.

Turn things off properly

A lot of devices keep drawing power even when you’re not using them. Chargers, TVs, and speakers in standby mode still consume electricity.

Efficient appliances help in the long run

If you’re buying a new AC, fridge, or fan, the energy rating matters. Higher star ratings usually mean the appliance consumes less power over time.

Simple cooling tricks also help

Closing curtains during the afternoon keeps sunlight from heating the room. Later in the evening, opening windows can bring in cooler air and reduce AC usage.