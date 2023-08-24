comscore
  • Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition arrives in India: 5 Things to know about it

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition arrives in India: 5 Things to know about it

Ultraviolette F77 special Spaced edition has been launched in India to honour and appreciate India’s contribution to aerospace. Here are the top five features of this special edition bike that you should know about.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published:Aug 24, 2023, 18:45 PM | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 18:45 PM

