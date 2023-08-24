Ultraviolette F77 Space edition design

It uses custom-machined aerospace-grade aluminium 7075, which is known for its robustness exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, and high tensile strength. This material is also used for components of aircraft structures, defence systems, and various applications within aerospace and military sectors. The bike has aerospace-grade paint, which protects against corrosion, UV and fade damage, chemical resilience, and thermal stability and increases overall efficiency by reducing its drag.