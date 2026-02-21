comscore
हिंदी
  • Hidden gems: Best budget laptops under Rs 30,000 in India 2026

Hidden gems: Best budget laptops under Rs 30,000 in India 2026

Looking for the best laptops under Rs 30,000 in India 2026? Check this list of affordable budget laptops with SSD storage, Windows 11, and smooth performance for students and daily use.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 21, 2026, 03:33 PM (IST)

Dell-15-Thin-Light-Laptop-1-2 (1)zoom icon
18

Dell 15

The Dell 15 laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor. It has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The device runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024 plus Microsoft 365. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, weighs 1.63 kg, comes in Carbon Black color, and also offers a 12-month McAfee subscription. The price is Rs. 29,502.

Lenovo-V15-Intel-Celeron-1-1-1zoom icon
28

Lenovo V15 G4

The Lenovo V15 G4 is powered by an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor. It offers 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs Windows 11 with AMD Radeon 610M graphics. It comes in Silver color, includes one year warranty, and is priced at Rs. 26,990.

HP-14-245-2025-1zoom icon
38

HP 14 245 2025

The HP 14 245 (2025) model uses an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad core processor. It includes 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop has a 14-inch HD display with AMD Radeon graphics. It runs Windows 11 Home with MS Office 2021. The device weighs 1.36 kg, comes in Ash Grey color, and costs Rs. 29,890.

HP-Laptop-255-G9-2024-1 (1)zoom icon
48

HP Laptop 255 G9

The HP Laptop 255 G9 comes with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop supports AMD Radeon graphics and has a 15.6-inch display. It runs Windows 11 and includes MS Office 2021. The device weighs 1.47 kg, comes in Black color, and is priced at Rs. 24,975.

Acer-Aspire-3-2025-1-1 (1)zoom icon
58

Acer Aspire 3 A325 51

The Acer Aspire 3 (A325-51) is equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor. It offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and runs Windows 11 Home. It also has a 54Whr battery. The device weighs 1.69 kg, comes in Silver color, and costs Rs. 29,990.

ASUS-Vivobook-Go-14-4-1-1zoom icon
68

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 uses an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor for daily computing tasks. It includes 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The device has a 14-inch Full HD screen and comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed. It weighs 1.38 kg, has a 42WHr battery, comes in Silver color, and is priced at Rs. 29,990.

Acer-Aspire-Lite-6-1-1-1-2 (1)zoom icon
78

Acer Aspire Lite

The Acer Aspire Lite is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for smooth multitasking. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs on Windows 11 Home. It weighs 1.59 kg, has a metal body in Steel Gray color, and is available at Rs. 29,999.

untitled - 2026-02-21T152057.056zoom icon
88

Which Laptop Is Better

If performance and portability are important, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a good choice. For more storage and lightweight metal design, the Acer Aspire Lite is suitable. Users looking for an affordable laptop with basic features can consider the HP Laptop 255 G9.