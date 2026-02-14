comscore
These 4K TVs under Rs 25,000 are enough for most homes

Upgrading to a 4K smart TV no longer requires a big budget. These options under Rs 25,000 can offer good display, sound, and everyday viewing without making your wallet uncomfortable. Check them here.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 14, 2026, 11:29 PM (IST)

What To Check Before Buying

In this price range, focus on 4K resolution, speaker output around 20–40W, smart OS support, and enough ports. These basics ensure smoother streaming and better everyday viewing.

Hisense 43 inch 4K Google TV

Priced at Rs 21,999, this Hisense TV offers a sharp 4K panel, 60Hz refresh rate, and 24W speakers. Google TV support makes app navigation simple for daily streaming.

Kodak Matrix QLED TV

At Rs 20,499, the Kodak Matrix QLED comes with 40W speakers and built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Game Mode is useful for casual console gaming.

Realme TechLife CineSonic QLED

Selling for Rs 21,499, this Realme TV combines a 4K display with a 40W speaker setup. It works well for buyers who prefer louder sound without adding a soundbar.

Toshiba C350NP

Priced at Rs 22,999, the Toshiba C350NP features AI Super Upscaling that improves lower-resolution content. You also get a 60Hz panel and 24W speakers for everyday viewing.

Redmi Smart Fire TV

Often discounted below Rs 25,000, this Redmi TV supports Alexa voice control and uses a Vivid Picture Engine. Dolby Audio and DTS support add to the viewing experience.

Mi X Series 4K LED TV

Available at Rs 23,999, the Mi X Series stands out with its bezel-less look and 30W sound output. It supports major OTT apps, making it a straightforward smart TV choice.

Which One Should You Pick

If sound matters most, go for Kodak or Realme. Prefer Google TV? Hisense is reliable. Want a minimal design? Mi fits well. Choose based on usage, not just price.