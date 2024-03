Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India price

Realme has officially launched the all-new Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone starts at 19,999 for 8/128GB variant and 20,999 for 8/256GB variant. Buyers can get Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 bank offers, respectively, when buying the phone online. They will also get new Realme T300 TWS earbuds for free.