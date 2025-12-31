CES 2026 Highlights: What to Expect From the World’s Largest Tech Event This January

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 01:00 PM (IST)
CES 2026 is set to showcase the latest in consumer technology, from AI innovations to advanced robotics. Attendees can expect breakthroughs in smart home devices, foldable screens, and automotive tech. Emerging trends like Micro RGB displays and self-driving cars will dominate the spotlight.
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will present retro-futuristic electric vehicles with autonomous capabilities. CES 2026 will highlight cutting-edge innovations in self-driving and smart mobility. Attendees can expect a blend of design, technology, and AI integration.
LG’s CLOiD home helper robot and advanced Roborock vacuum cleaners are expected at CES 2026. Smart home gadgets, including AI-powered security cameras, will also be on display. Robotics and home automation will continue to draw major attention.
Samsung may introduce a new foldable device beyond its Galaxy Z TriFold series. Motorola is expected to showcase a book-style foldable phone for the first time. CES 2026 will feature innovative folding displays from multiple brands.
Samsung’s ball-shaped robot, Ballie, could finally make a major appearance at CES 2026. With Google’s Gemini onboard, it aims to act as a smart home assistant and interactive companion. Robotics will remain a key highlight of the show.
AMD is likely to debut the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 9000G series at CES 2026. Intel will showcase its Panther Lake chips, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Premium chips will appear in laptops. These processors promise faster performance and improved energy efficiency.
Samsung and LG are pushing Micro RGB display technology for TVs, promising brighter colors and sharper visuals. These ultra-advanced panels aim to revolutionize home entertainment experiences. CES 2026 could reveal these next-gen TVs in full force.
OpenAI is rumored to showcase a pen-like AI device at CES 2026. It may allow handwritten notes to be transcribed and interact directly with ChatGPT. The device could offer both AI-powered writing and audio functionalities.
