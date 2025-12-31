comscore
हिंदी
  CES 2026 Highlights: What to Expect From the World's Largest Tech Event This January

CES 2026 Highlights: What to Expect From the World’s Largest Tech Event This January

CES 2026, tech’s biggest conference in January, will showcase AI innovations, foldable phones, Micro RGB TVs, self-driving cars, robots, and next-generation gadgets from top companies worldwide.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 31, 2025, 01:00 PM (IST)

Tech Trends to Expect at CES 2026
18

Tech Trends to Expect at CES 2026

CES 2026 is set to showcase the latest in consumer technology, from AI innovations to advanced robotics. Attendees can expect breakthroughs in smart home devices, foldable screens, and automotive tech. Emerging trends like Micro RGB displays and self-driving cars will dominate the spotlight.

Self-driving cars
28

Self Driving Cars

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will present retro-futuristic electric vehicles with autonomous capabilities. CES 2026 will highlight cutting-edge innovations in self-driving and smart mobility. Attendees can expect a blend of design, technology, and AI integration.

Robots
38

Robots

LG’s CLOiD home helper robot and advanced Roborock vacuum cleaners are expected at CES 2026. Smart home gadgets, including AI-powered security cameras, will also be on display. Robotics and home automation will continue to draw major attention.

Foldable phones
48

Foldable Phones

Samsung may introduce a new foldable device beyond its Galaxy Z TriFold series. Motorola is expected to showcase a book-style foldable phone for the first time. CES 2026 will feature innovative folding displays from multiple brands.

Ballie Watch 2026
58

Ballie Watch 2026

Samsung’s ball-shaped robot, Ballie, could finally make a major appearance at CES 2026. With Google’s Gemini onboard, it aims to act as a smart home assistant and interactive companion. Robotics will remain a key highlight of the show.

New chips from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm
68

New Chips from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm

AMD is likely to debut the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 9000G series at CES 2026. Intel will showcase its Panther Lake chips, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Elite Premium chips will appear in laptops. These processors promise faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

Micro RGB TVs
78

Micro RGB TVs

Samsung and LG are pushing Micro RGB display technology for TVs, promising brighter colors and sharper visuals. These ultra-advanced panels aim to revolutionize home entertainment experiences. CES 2026 could reveal these next-gen TVs in full force.

AI-powered Pen by OpenAI
88

AI Powered Pen by OpenAI

OpenAI is rumored to showcase a pen-like AI device at CES 2026. It may allow handwritten notes to be transcribed and interact directly with ChatGPT. The device could offer both AI-powered writing and audio functionalities.