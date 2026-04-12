Best refrigerators under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top models with base drawer, toughened glass shelves and smart features

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 12:25 PM (IST)
The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 15,790. It is available in Red and Camellia Purple colors. The fridge uses Digital Inverter Technology for consistent cooling. It also includes a base drawer for extra storage.
The Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Vitamagic PRO Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 17,490. It comes in Aura Steel-Z finish. The fridge has Auto Defrost Technology to prevent ice build-up. It helps maintain steady cooling and keeps food fresh.
The Bosch 226 L 4 Star Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 17,790. It offers a large vegetable compartment. The fridge also has space for storing beverages. It can retain cooling for up to 18 hours during power cuts. It cools faster for better performance.
The IFB Smart Choice 187 L 4 Star Advanced Inverter Refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,490. It comes in Divine Bliss Blue color. The fridge includes a humidity controller to manage moisture. It also has a base drawer for better storage. It is designed to keep food fresh for longer.
The SHARP 175 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,990. It features Japan 7 Shield Protection for better durability. The fridge comes with a mirror glass finish in blue color. It is suitable for small families and provides stable cooling.
The Voltas Beko 208 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,990. It comes in Bonita Blue color. The fridge includes Fresh Box Technology for vegetables. It also has a chiller zone and quick freeze function. A base drawer is provided for extra storage.
The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 15,290. It includes three strong glass shelves for better durability. The fridge supports fast ice-making and can make ice in about 60 minutes. It also has a large vegetable box and an easy-clean back design.
The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,990. It comes with Hygiene+ Inverter Technology. The fridge supports Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control to keep food fresh for longer time. It also has a base drawer for storing vegetables and other items. This is a 2025 model.
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