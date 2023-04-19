1/5
Apple s second store is coming up in New Delhi
After the grand opening of Apple's first store, the Apple BKC, in Mumbai, Apple is all set to launch its second store in New Delhi. The Apple BKC is at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Apple Saket is opening on April 20
Apple will open the second store in India in New Delhi. Apple Saket will open at Select CITYWALK in the Saket area of New Delhi on April 20. This store welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.