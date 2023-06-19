1/11
Google OnHub
Google OnHub was a series of home wireless routers made by Asus and TP-Link that used Google software, Google apps, and special features like Google Assistant. It was more than 7 years old and the company turned off the service on January 11, 2023.
2/11
Google Stadia
Google Stadia was a cloud gaming service that used a WiFi gaming controller and let users stream games through web browsers, TV, mobile apps, and Chromecast. It was nearly 3 years old and the service stopped on January 18, 2023.