8 useful AC modes you’re probably ignoring but can improve cooling and save electricity
8 useful AC modes you’re probably ignoring but can improve cooling and save electricity
Most people use only the basic cooling mode on their AC. But features like Sleep, Dry, Eco, and Convertible Mode can actually improve comfort and reduce electricity bills. Here are some hidden modes in your smart AC which can change how you use your AC.
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: May 12, 2026, 05:10 PM (IST)