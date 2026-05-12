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8 useful AC modes you’re probably ignoring but can improve cooling and save electricity

Most people use only the basic cooling mode on their AC. But features like Sleep, Dry, Eco, and Convertible Mode can actually improve comfort and reduce electricity bills. Here are some hidden modes in your smart AC which can change how you use your AC.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 12, 2026, 05:10 PM (IST)

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AC Sleep Mode

Sleep Mode slowly adjusts the temperature during the night instead of blasting cold air continuously. This helps reduce electricity usage and also prevents waking up feeling too cold in the middle of the night.

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AC Swing mode

Swing Mode improves air circulation by moving the flaps automatically. Instead of cold air hitting one spot directly, the cooling spreads more evenly across the entire room.

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AC Turbo Mode

Turbo Mode is useful when the room feels extremely hot after returning home. It pushes the AC to cool the room faster for a short period instead of waiting gradually.

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AC Eco Mode

Eco Mode reduces power consumption by limiting compressor usage smartly. Cooling may feel slightly slower, but it helps lower electricity bills, especially if the AC runs for long hours every day.

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AC Dry Mode

Many people ignore Dry Mode, especially during humid weather. It removes extra moisture from the room without aggressively cooling it, making the room feel more comfortable during monsoon or sticky summer evenings.

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AC Convertible Mode

Modern inverter ACs now offer convertible cooling modes like 40%, 60%, or 100% capacity. This helps control electricity usage depending on weather conditions and room occupancy.

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Timer Mode

Timer Mode is one of the most practical but underused features. You can schedule the AC to switch off automatically during sleep or turn on before you arrive home.

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Fan Mode

Sometimes you don’t need full cooling. Fan Mode simply circulates air like a normal fan without running heavy compressor cooling, helping save electricity during mild weather.