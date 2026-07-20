The truth about smartphones under Rs 40000: Our top picks

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:52 PM (IST)
The vivo V60 comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 6500 mAh battery and 90W Flash Charging. The phone has a 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP rear camera setup and a 50 MP front camera. It is suitable for photography, gaming, and everyday use. This phone is priced at Rs 39990.
The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery with 45W charging. The phone offers a 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera. It provides a balanced experience for daily tasks and entertainment. This phone is priced at Rs 37999.
The Nothing Phone 4b is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6.78-inch display and a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone features a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. It delivers reliable performance for daily use and entertainment. This phone is priced at Rs 34999.
The realme 16 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7000 mAh battery, and 80W Super Flash Charging. The phone features a 200 MP + 8 MP rear camera and a 50 MP front camera. It is designed for high-resolution photography and smooth everyday performance. This phone is priced at Rs 39999.
The OnePlus Nord CE6 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a large 8000 mAh battery. The phone includes a 50 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera. It is suitable for users looking for long battery life and dependable performance. This phone is priced at Rs 33999.
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a 6500 mAh battery, and 90W Turbo Charging. The phone includes dual 50 MP rear cameras and a 50 MP front camera. It is designed for smooth performance and quality photography. This phone is priced at Rs 37569.
The Poco X8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It has a 6.59-inch display and a 6500 mAh battery for extended usage. The phone features a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and a 20 MP front camera. It offers smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily use. This phone is priced at Rs 36999.
The Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 7540 mAh battery and 100W Hyper Charging. The phone has a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and a 20 MP front camera. It is built for fast performance and long battery life. This phone is priced at Rs 37999.
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