Xiaomi hosted a special event in India today wherein it launched the Redmi 12 series smartphones and the Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch. In addition to that, the company today expanded its line of Series X smart TVs in the country by launching the new Xiaomi Smart TV X Series smart TVs in the country. The updated lineup includes four models with 65-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. The newly launched Xiaomi Smart TV X Series will be available for sale in India later this week. Ahead of the official sale, here is everything we know about it.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series price and availability

The 65-inch smart TV will be priced at Rs 58,999 in India, while the 55-inch variant will cost Rs 37,499 in the country. On the other hand, the 50-inch variant will cost Rs 32,999 in India while the 26-inch variant will be available at a price of Rs 26,999. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank cards.

Coming to availability, the newly launched smart TV series will go on sale in India starting 12PM on August 4 via Mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail Stores across the country.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series features and metal body with a bezel-less design. The series comes with an Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 X 2160 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. This series of smart TVs also features support for display technologies such as Reality Flow, Dolby Vision and Vivid Picture Engine. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is powered by the quad-core A55 CPU that is coupled with Mail G52 MP1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space.

It sports the latest version of Android TV that is coupled with the latest version of PatchWall along with support for PatchWall+, and features such as kids mode with parental lock, universal search and Mi Home. In addition to this, this smart TV features support for Hey Google voice-based commands and Google Play Store. It also features support for built-in Chromecast.

In terms of the audio, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series comes with 30W stereo speakers along with support for Dolby Audio, DTS X and DTS Virtual: X technologies. For connectivity, this series has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.