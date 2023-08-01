Xiaomi hosted a special event in India today wherein it launched a host of new devices, which includes the Redmi Watch 3 Active, the Xiaomi Smart TV X-series and the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones. In addition to that, the company also launched the Redmi 12 series smartphones in the country, which includes the budget Redmi 12 smartphone and the mid-budget Redmi 12 5G smartphone. Both these smartphones will go on sale in India later this week. Before that, here is everything we know about Xiaomi’s newly launched smartphones.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 price and availability

The Redmi 12 will be available in India in two variants. While the 4GB + 128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 8,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 10,499. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 for Xiaomi users on the purchase of the 4GB variant and an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 to the Xiaomi users on the 6GB variant. This will reduce the effective price of the 4GB variant to Rs 7,999, and that of the 6GB variant to Rs 9,499. This phone will be available starting 12PM on August 4 via Mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail Stores across the country.

The Redmi 12 5G, on the other hand, will be available in three variants. The 4GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 10,499, while the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 12,499. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank cards on both these variants. There is a third variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that costs Rs 14,999 in India. Xiaomi us offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 to Xiaomi users. As far as availability is concerned, the Redmi 12 5G will go on sale in India starting 12PM on August 4 via Mi.com, Amazon India and Xiaomi Retail stores across the country.

#Redmi12 5G is where Style meets Substance, a global debut right here in India! 📍 Premium Crystal Glass Design

📍 50MP AI Camera and wide array of filters

📍 #Redmi‘s Biggest Display Yet – 17.2cm(6.79) FHD+ Display

📍 Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 with 4nm process

📍 Corning… pic.twitter.com/3cVvcm6exD — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

Redmi 12 5G specifications

The Redmi 12 5G comes with a 6.79-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 450 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.23 storage space witb a hybrid slot that can be used to expand the storage capacity using a microSD card with up to 1TB of space. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In terms of the camera, the Redmi 12 5G sports a 50MP+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It has bottom firing speakers and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Type-C fast charging support. For connectivity it has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Redmi 12 5G will be available in Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue and Jade Black colour variants.

Redmi 12 specifications

The Redmi 12, on the other hand, comes with a 6.79-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 550 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space witb a hybrid slot that can be used to expand the storage capacity using a microSD card with up to 1TB of space. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi 12 sports a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Type-C fast charging support. For connectivity it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Redmi 12 will be available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour variants.