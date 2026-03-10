Xiaomi Pad 8 debuts in India with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, price and availability

Xiaomi’s new tablet — the Xiaomi Pad 8 — is now official in India. The company has announced its pricing for the Indian market after launching it globally last month. The Android tablet will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail channels in India. The company has also launched the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard for the device along with a regular Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India leaked ahead of its launch: Here’s how much it may cost

Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India, sale date

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 36,999, while the Nano Texture variant with the same storage is priced at Rs 38,999. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 first impressions: Seems comfortable for most tasks

Xiaomi is also offering a Creator’s Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This version comes bundled with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro in the box. It is priced at Rs 41,999 for the standard display model and Rs 43,999 for the Nano Texture variant.

The tablet is available in two colour options — Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue.

Xiaomi has also launched a bunch of accessories for the device. The Xiaomi Pad 8 cover is priced at Rs 1,499, while the Pad 8 Keyboard costs Rs 4,999. The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 3,000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. The Xiaomi Pad 8 goes on sale in India starting March 17 at 12 p.m. through Xiaomi Retail, Amazon.in, Mi.com, and retail partners.

Buyers who purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31 will get a 1-year additional warranty.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Pad 8 sports a 11.2-inch LCD display with a 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,136 pixels), up to 144Hz refresh rate, 345 PPI pixel density, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10, DCI-P3 colour coverage, Dolby Vision, and wet touch technology.

Internally, the Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, clocked at 3.21GHz. It is paired with 8GB LPDDR5X/ 12GB LPDDR5T RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1/ 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi tablet packs a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It also offers support for 22.5W wired reverse charging to juice up other devices or accessories on the go.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a single 13MP camera on the rear. It can record up to 4K videos at 30 fps. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Pad 8 uses Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker setup that supports up to 200% volume boost, Hi-Res Audio, and Dolby Atmos. The display offers support for Netflix HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

The Pad 8 runs on Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3. The tablet comes with additional accessories like a magnetic Focus Pen Pro, Focus Keyboard, standard keyboard, and a cover. The standard Xiaomi Pad 8 measures 5.75mm and weighs 485 grams, while the Nano Texture Display version measures 5.8mm and weighs 494 grams.