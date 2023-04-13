Xiaomi on Thursday held the Smarter Living 2023 event in Bangalore on Thursday. At the event, the company introduced several different smart products including a new Smart TV, Smart Air Purifier, Robot Vacuum cleaner, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi announces Smarter Living 2023 event in India: What to expect

One of the highlighting products was the Smart TV X Pro series. It comes with Google TV, Dolby Atmos/Digital support, and a loud 40Watt speaker setup.

Xiaomi Smarter Living: Everything announced at the event

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 & Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi also updated its Air Purifier lineup with The Smart Air Purifier 4 and Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. One of the biggest changes this time is that users can now finally remove the top fan from the former.

It also comes with features like 99.97 percent triple layer filtration, 516 sq.ft coverage area, and a compact footprint. Also, the Purifier 4 now produces low noise while in use, i.e. of 32.1 dB. It consumes only 3W power.

The Air Purifier 4 Lite, on the other hand, cuts some of the features and produces a noise of 33.4 dB.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 comes at a special introductory price of Rs 13,999, whereas, the Air Purifier 4 Lite costs Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

The all-new Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes with a more compact design and supports ZigZag Cleaning. It comes with a 450ml dust compartment and a 270ml water tank. The device also boasts a 25-degree high-precision sensor and optical sensor-aided navigation support.

The Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i comes at a special introductory price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C, Grooming Kit

The Beard Trimmer 2C comes with a 0.5mm precision and offers a run time of 90 minutes. It features a USB Type-C port for charging, which means you no longer have to carry additional charging cables.

The Xiaomi grooming kit comes with multiple attachments and has the same 90 minutes run time as the Beard Trimmer 2C.

The Beard Trimmer 2C is priced at Rs 1,199 and the Grooming Kit costs Rs 1,799.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro brings notable updates to the Xiaomi Smart TV space. The Smart TV X Pro series comes with Google TV support and has up to a 40W speaker setup.

It comes in three sizes, a 43-inch, a 50-inch, and a 55-inch. Barring the larger 55-inch Smart TV, the other two models boast a 30W speaker setup.

All models come with support for HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The new TVs come with ‘Hey Google’ support and have Chromecast built-in.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro is priced at Rs 32,999, the 50-inch costs Rs 41,999, and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 47,999.

With the bank discount, the starting price of the Smart TV X Pro goes to Rs 31,499.