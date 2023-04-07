comscore Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 scheduled for April 13: All details here
News

Xiaomi announces Smarter Living 2023 event in India: What to expect

News

Expect to see some home and AIOT products such as Smart TVs, trimmers, security cameras, and more.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi schedules Smarter Living 2023 event for April 13.
  • Xiaomi will announce several home and AIOT products.
  • Xiaomi is also expected to launch its new fitness wearable at the event.
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023

It’s that time of the year again when Xiaomi announces several smart home and AIOT products. The Chinese tech giant has scheduled the Smarter Living 2023 event for April 13 this year. Here’s what to expect from the event. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi 12C first sale today: Price, offers, specs

What to expect from Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event

Every year, Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event is hosted on a large scale. The company announces smart home products and AIOT gadgets at the event. These products add to the brand’s wide portfolio. Also Read - Vi announces 5G support on Xiaomi, Redmi phones but no launch date yet

This year as well, we are expected to see several gadgets and products. Starting from products like smart TVs, Air purifiers, and robot home cleaners to beard trimmers, fitness wearables, and security cameras—expect to see all of these products at the event.

To recall, last year, Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 6, Mi 360 security cameras, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Router 4A, and even a pair of running shoes.

Usually, the company organizes the Smarter Living event in August or September. However, the brand appears to be restrategizing the plans, probably due to the change in the workforce.

For the unversed, Xiaomi’s India Head, Manu Kumar Jain left the company recently and the VP of Xiaomi Global Alvin Tse took over the position. Some time back, Poco’s Anuj Sharma joined Xiaomi as CMO.

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device comes at a price of Rs 79,999. It offers a large 6.73-inch display with a 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor by Sony. It’s the IMX989 sensor, the latest from the brand. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2023 9:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 to be held on April 13

Google will soon let you delete app data easily

MeitY unveils key amendments to online gaming rules: What has changed

Microsoft Edge testing Workspaces that lets you share browser tabs

Oppo’s Android 13-based ColorOS 13 is rolling out to more devices in India: Check list here

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search