It's that time of the year again when Xiaomi announces several smart home and AIOT products. The Chinese tech giant has scheduled the Smarter Living 2023 event for April 13 this year. Here's what to expect from the event.

What to expect from Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event

Every year, Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event is hosted on a large scale. The company announces smart home products and AIOT gadgets at the event. These products add to the brand’s wide portfolio. Also Read - Vi announces 5G support on Xiaomi, Redmi phones but no launch date yet

This year as well, we are expected to see several gadgets and products. Starting from products like smart TVs, Air purifiers, and robot home cleaners to beard trimmers, fitness wearables, and security cameras—expect to see all of these products at the event.

To recall, last year, Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 6, Mi 360 security cameras, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Router 4A, and even a pair of running shoes.

Usually, the company organizes the Smarter Living event in August or September. However, the brand appears to be restrategizing the plans, probably due to the change in the workforce.

For the unversed, Xiaomi’s India Head, Manu Kumar Jain left the company recently and the VP of Xiaomi Global Alvin Tse took over the position. Some time back, Poco’s Anuj Sharma joined Xiaomi as CMO.

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device comes at a price of Rs 79,999. It offers a large 6.73-inch display with a 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor by Sony. It’s the IMX989 sensor, the latest from the brand. It has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.