Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched: Check specs, features, and price in India

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra globally, and yes, both phones are in India as well. The launch event, held just ahead of MWC, introduced the Leica-tuned flagship-level smartphones by Xiaomi. Also Read: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 sale begins in India: Check specs, price, bank discounts

While the Xiaomi 17 debuted earlier in China and the Ultra followed later, the global and Indian rollout now makes it official for buyers here. However, the Pro and Pro Max variants remain China-exclusive, so for India, it’s the standard 17 and the camera-focused Ultra. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

So what do these two actually bring to the table? Read on. Also Read: Xiaomi Tag tracker to launch globally along with Xiaomi 17 Ultra; Set to rival JioTag and AirTag?

Xiaomi 17 series: Specs and Features

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Xiaomi 17 comes with a relatively compact 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3500 nits of peak brightness. Despite smaller size, it also packs a large 6,330mAh with 100W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The real focus, however, is the camera hardware.

Both phones continue Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica. However, Ultra carries a 1-inch main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The standard Xiaomi 17 features a triple 50MP setup. The selfie camera also gets a 50MP lens.

Battery-wise, the Ultra packs a 6,000mAh unit with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Price and Availability in India

The Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. On the other hand, the premium Xiaomi 17 Ultra is positioned higher, with a price of Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Both devices will be available via Xiaomi’s official channels and leading retail partners.