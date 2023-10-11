Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, X (formerly Twitter) has redefined its policy on the newsworthiness of a post to allow more content that would ordinarily violate its rules to remain on the platform. Until now, a post from an account with at least 1,00,000 followers was considered newsworthy but the company has now removed that requirement and the new version of the policy says posts only by “a high-profile account” count as a newsworthy post. However, the new policy does not define what kind of accounts are considered as “high profile”.

X Safety via an X post said that the platform is making changes to its Public Interest Policy as the conflict between Israel and Hamas is unfolding rapidly. The post also notes that the platform has seen an increase in daily active users in conflict areas and there have been more than 50 million posts globally focusing on the conflict. The platform has cited “public interest to know what is happening in real-time” has the reason behind this move.

In addition to this, the post also notes that X has increased its focus on enforcing its rules as it continues to assess the situation on the platform. X Safety via the post said that the company has removed “newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts” from the platform and is working with partners such as Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism to reduce the spread of “terrorist content”.

As the part of policy change, X has advised users to change their media settings from the “Content you see” settings and choose whether or not to see sensitive media.

The platform said that it has removed several accounts that were attempting to manipulate trending topics. It further says that Communities Notes are loved on posts and new accounts are being enrolled in real time to propose and rate notes. These notes appear on photos and video whenever it is reposted by other users.

Meanwhile, X now lets users block replies to their posts from unverified accounts. The new features will help users prevent harassment, trolling, and misinformation. On the downside, this feature can also lead to an increase in misinformation on the platform as users will need verified status (if replies are limited to verified accounts) to reply to posts to refute misinformation.