Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has announced a new feature that lets users block replies to their posts from unverified accounts. The new features will help users prevent harassment, trolling, and misinformation. It will also make it harder for people to reply to posts who don’t pay for the service. On the downside, this feature can also lead to an increase in misinformation on the platform as users will need verified status (if replies are limited to verified accounts) to reply to posts to refute misinformation.

X informed about the new feature on an X post. X wrote, “You can now limit replies to verified users”. Users can restrict the replies on their posts to verified accounts while creating a post by going to the bottom of the screen, which is set to “Everyone can reply” by default. If a user wants to restrict replies to their post, they can tap on “Everyone can reply” and choose the desired option from Everyone, Verified accounts, Accounts you follow and Only accounts you mention. This new feature now is available on all platforms including Android, iOS and Web.

https://twitter.com/X/status/1711498886265659797

Meanwhile, X CEO Linda Yaccarino has said in an interview that the microblogging platform will introduce video calls on its platform soon. “Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favourite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform. You look at the video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” Yaccarino was quoted as saying in the interview.

The upcoming feature is likely to allow uses to make one-on-one video calls with their friends and followers, as well as group video calls with up to 10 people. The feature will be available in the Direct Messages (DM) section. Users can start a video call with X users by tapping on the person’s profile picture and selecting the “Video Call” option. Users will also be able to start a video call from a group DM by clicking the “Start Video Call” option from the three dots in the upper right corner of the X.