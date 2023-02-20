Woman uses ChatGPT to write email to airline after her flight delay: Watch video here

As ChatGPT shows that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gotten incredibly advanced, a woman named Cherie Luo has shared how she asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline after her flight was delayed by six hours. The video shows how the chatbot developed the instant request into a full-fledged letter. “Our flight was delayed 6 hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline. This email is actually fire. Great content. Honestly better than I could have written myself. Thanks AI,” the user explains in the clip. Also Read - Microsoft limits chatting with ChatGPT-powered Bing to stop AI from flubbing

“Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist,” Cherie instructed. Also Read - Microsoft could soon bring ChatGPT backed Bing AI to Android and iOS devices

In response the AI bot composed an email, “I am writing to express my extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience I had on my recent flight with your airline. Firstly, my flight was significantly delayed by 6 hours with no updates or communication from your staff while we were at the airport,” read a part of the mail. Also Read - Microsoft ChatGPT Bing AI search app to be available on Android, iOS

“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” read the caption posted alongside the video shared on Instagram. Take a look at it here:

A user commented, “Omg, it is incredible.” Another disagreed, “The human ability to think, articulate and communicate will be lost in the next decade…machines will determine our responses and actions. The repercussions beyond just lost jobs..how can people be amazed at this.”

“And RIP to human brains and learning.” Meanwhile, a user joked, “Plot twist: The airline reply is also an automated AI response,” another user added.

The video was first uploaded by Ms. Luo in December, but it is currently gaining popularity on social media. The video has garnered around 2.5 million views to date and has accumulated a huge number of likes and comments from online users.