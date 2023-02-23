WhatsApp still working on feature to edit messages: Check details here

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly still working on a new way to edit messages that have been sent already like iMessage and Telegram. The ‘edit message’ feature will allow the sender to edit their text within a specific time. Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news, Wabetainfo reported. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

As per report, WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop, and more details will be available later. Unfortunately, since this feature is under development, we do not know when it will be rolled out to beta testers. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media within the chats: Check details

More about WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information. However, it is still not confirmed if the feature will be called “Newsletter” as it now appears to be a codename. Also Read - WhatsApp lets users easily record videos hands-free on iOS beta

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had announced new features for its status, including ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ and much more. The ‘Voice Status’ feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, ‘Status Reactions’ allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

For the unversed, Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars. As per the reports, with the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them.