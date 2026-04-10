WhatsApp Username feature rolling out: What is it, how to set it up on iOS and Android

WhatsApp is bringing a feature that a lot of users have been asking for. Instead of sharing your phone number every time, you can now use a username to connect with others. The feature is currently rolling out gradually, so it may not be available to everyone yet. Also Read: Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

This is a noticeable change in how the app works. Until now, your phone number was the only way to start a conversation. With usernames, that is starting to change, especially for people who don’t want to share personal contact details with everyone. Also Read: Use WhatsApp on four devices with Companion Mode: Here's how

What the username feature actually does

You create a unique username, and others can use that to find and message you. Your phone number stays hidden in the background.

This can be useful in a lot of situations. For example, if you are talking to someone for the first time, joining a group, or sharing your contact online, you don’t have to reveal your number.

Reports from WABetaInfo suggest that the feature is being tested on both Android and iOS, and will roll out to more users over time.

How to set your WhatsApp username

Once the feature is available on your device, setting it up does not take much time. The setup process is quite simple and works almost the same on both Android and iPhone.

Open WhatsApp on your phone Go to Settings. On Android, tap the three-dot menu. On iPhone, tap your profile Tap on your profile name Look for the username option Enter the username you want Save or confirm it

If the username is already taken, you’ll need to try another one.

Things to keep in mind

There are a few basic rules when creating a username. It should include at least one letter, and you can also use numbers, dots, or underscores. The length usually falls within a set range, so very short or very long usernames may not work.

Also, some formats are restricted. For example, usernames that look like website links may not be allowed.

More privacy-focused changes

Along with usernames, WhatsApp is also testing additional privacy options. One of them includes a system where only people with both your username and a code can message you.

This feature is still being tested, but it clearly shows that WhatsApp is trying to give users more control over who can contact them.

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WhatsApp Username rollout and availability

Right now, the feature is being rolled out gradually. Some users may already have it, while others might need to wait a bit longer. Keeping the app updated is the best way to make sure you get access when it becomes available on your device.