WhatsApp rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers

WhatsApp is rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers for Android. According to WABetaInfo, it is no longer necessary to download and use a different keyboard to send these 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard. Also Read - WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Earlier, the new 21 emojis were not visible within the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were under development, but it was possible to send them by using an alternate keyboard. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

Moreover, the report said that the introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that confused users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

According to the report, some users may be able to access the new emojis from the official WhatsApp keyboard starting today, even on different versions of the app.

In order to increase the chances of your account getting enabled, it is still recommended that you keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature — “silence unknown callers” — which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre.

The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Push name within the chat list” feature on iOS beta. Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member, reports WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp to roll out ‘Push name within the chat list’

This feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact.

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

This feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Inputs from IANS