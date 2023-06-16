comscore
WhatsApp on Android to soon get multi-account support feature: What this means for users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-account feature on Android which will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device.

  • Meta is working on adding new features on its messaging platform, WhatsApp.
  • WhatsApp is working on improving multi-account support feature on Android.
  • WhatsApp is also working on a new video messages feature on Android.
Meta has been busy adding new features to its messaging platform, WhatsApp. Earlier this month, the company introduced a new Channels features for select users on its platform. Now, just a few days later, reports have detailed a new feature that the company is working. This new feature in development is aimed at making it easier for users to access multiple accounts from a single device. Also Read - Gmail’s ‘Help me Write’ feature arrives on Android, iOS: How to use it

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a multi-account support feature on Android that will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device. As per the report, the company is working on implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into. Also Read - How to get weather alerts on your iPhone, Android phone: A step-by-step guide

When users create an additional account for the first time, it will be saved on their device until they decide to log out, allowing them to switch to it whenever they want. Also Read - Instagram adds music and translation to Notes: Here’s what that means

This feature is essentially the opposite of the multi-device support feature that enables users to access a single account from multiple devices.

With the integration, users will be able to manage their personal conversations, work-related discussions, and other social interactions within a single app, as well as maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need for parallel apps.

“This separation ensures that users can maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need of using parallel apps…Instead of having to install and configure WhatsApp separately on each device, users can access and switch between their various accounts using a single app on their main device,” the blog site wrote in a post.

The multi-account feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

How will multi-account support benefit WhatsApp users

This feature will work in a way that is similar to how multi-account works on Instagram and it will allow users to access multiple accounts, say a personal account and a business account, from a single device instead of relying on multiple devices for the same. This, in turn, will increase usability and ease of use for WhatsApp users.

Separately, WhatsApp has also started rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. This new feature enables WhatsApp users to record and send video messages to their WhatsApp contacts. As per a separate report by the publication, the feature can be accessed by holding the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, which turns it into a video camera button.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2023 1:16 PM IST
