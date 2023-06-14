comscore
WhatsApp working on new chat feature to let you send video messages

Apps

The ability to record and share video messages in a WhatsApp chat is currently available to some beta testers on Android and iOS.

whatsapp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new video message feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages of up to 60 seconds. The upcoming feature looks like an extension of the camera functionality that lets you capture photos and record videos directly from the chat. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out new group settings interface on iOS app

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button. A camera screen inside a circle will appear over the chat to which you intend to send the video message. Recipients will be able to identify when they receive a video message making sure that it has been recently recorded, which will greatly increase its authenticity, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

The report said that video messages sent in a chat using this feature would be end-to-end encrypted to ensure that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new crop tool for the drawing editor on desktop

Image: WABetaInfo

The ability to record and share video messages is currently available to some beta testers on Android and iOS, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said. It is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 versions. If you want to check whether this feature is available to you or not, you need to tap the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation. If you see it turning into a video camera button, you have got the functionality. Otherwise, you might have to wait for the feature to become available for your device. Remember you must be enrolled in a beta programme for WhatsApp on the preferred operating system.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos. While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible. WhatsApp has also rolled out the ability to lock individual chats using your phone’s biometric lock on both Android and iOS apps.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 14, 2023 5:53 PM IST
