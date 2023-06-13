Meta announced the Channels feature to its instant messaging platform WhatsApp last week. It is basically a tool for broadcasting messages to people and organisations that can include text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls and more in a WhatsApp group where all the followers are members. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

The feature is currently available in Singapore and Colombia and the company will expand the availability of the feature to more countries soon.

The availability of the feature is limited to selected organisations presently, but it will eventually be available to all WhatsApp users. However, users cannot track when the feature will be made available to them.

To make this easier, WhatsApp seems to be working on an in-app notification system to inform users about when the feature will become available to them. The popup for this alert is available in v2.23.12.20 of the app on the Play Store, as reported by WEBetaInfo. The feature is still under development and currently, it is not available to testers.

When the alert system is available, WABetaInfo says users can tap Notify me in the popup to get a notification when they can access Channels. If someone doesn’t care much about Channels, he/she can also choose to dismiss the prompt and do nothing, when it shows up.

WhatsApp might roll out the alert system in the near future. But there is still no clarity on when Channels will be accessible globally, so users can register for notifications.

WhatsApp Channels features

The company reveals that the new Channels feature will be in a new tab called Updates, where the Status section will also be. Channels will be different from users’ chats with their relatives and friends, and also the groups that they belong to. While Groups allow bidirectional communication, Channels is more like a newsletter.

Channels are designed to safeguard the personal data of both admins and followers. WhatsApp says that it will conceal the phone number and profile photo of a channel admin from the followers. Likewise, it won’t disclose the phone number of a follower to the admin or other followers in a channel.

The company also says that it will keep the channel history on its servers for up to 30 days after which it will automatically be erased. Right now, the channel history will vanish from user devices after 30 days. But the company is working to make the updates disappear even quicker from follower’s devices.