WhatsApp Liquid Glass feature rolling out slowly: What to expect

WhatsApp had introduced the Liquid Glass interface with the iOS 26 update, but it was initially limited to the Business app. Now, the instant messaging app is slowly expanding this much-awaited design to more users with the latest iOS 26.14.76 update. However, the rollout is still gradual, but more users across both WhatsApp Messenger and Business are starting to see the new interface soon. Also Read: Best WhatsApp privacy tips to stay safe from scams and snooping

What exactly is ‘Liquid Glass’?

Liquid Glass is part of Apple’s iOS 26 design language. It focuses on translucency, depth, and layered visuals, giving the interface a slightly glass-like feel. Instead of flat elements, parts of the UI now appear semi-transparent, with background content subtly visible through them. It works across both light and dark modes, so the overall look stays consistent. Also Read: How to do LPG eKYC online and avoid gas cylinder delivery problems

The easiest way to spot this update is the tab bar at the bottom. Once enabled, it no longer looks fixed, it appears to float slightly above the interface with a translucent effect. Other small changes include:

Buttons now have a frosted glass look

Animations feel a bit more fluid when you tap

Context menus follow the same transparent style

The keyboard now looks softer and slightly see-through

These aren’t big functional changes, but they do make the app feel a bit more aligned with iOS 26.

Why the rollout is slow

If you’ve updated the app but still don’t see the new design, that’s normal. WhatsApp is rolling this out in phases, likely to monitor performance and user feedback before pushing it to everyone. This is quite common for UI changes, especially when they affect core parts of the app.

So even on the latest version, the feature might not be active for your account yet.

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When will it be available for everyone?

Right now, Liquid Glass is reaching a wider set of users, but it’s still not fully rolled out. Based on the current pattern, the feature is expected to become available to most iOS 26 users over the next few weeks. Some parts of the interface are also still being refined, so more visual tweaks could arrive later.