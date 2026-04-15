Google I/O 2026 event in May: Complete details on timing, live streaming and upcoming announcements

Google is all set for its next I/O event, the company’s one of the biggest events for developers and tech enthusiasts. Every year, Google’s annual developer conference announces updates related to Android, AI, Cloud, and other services. The tech giant uses its platform to announce some of the latest software updates along with new ideas that will shape the company’s future. This year, Google’s I/O is expected to bring important announcements, especially for Android lovers and AI. Also Read: Apple Drops the Plan for a Camera on the Apple Watch and Shifts Focus to Smart Glasses

Google I/O 2026: What we Know About Date And Time Details

Google I/O will take place on May 19 and May 20. The event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Interested people can watch the event online via company’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. Also Read: Google Announces a Dedicated Show For Android Before I/O 2025

Keynote Sessions Timing

The Keynote Session will start at 1:00 PM local time in the United States. For Indian viewers, the keynote will begin at 10:30 PM IST. In Dubai, the event will start at 9:00 PM. Also Read: Android phones are getting snatch protection, private space, 5 more security features this year

How To Watch Google I/O 2026 Live

The company will livestream the event online for global viewers. You can head straight to Google’s official YouTube channel and the Google I/O website.

You can stay updated with the latest announcements if you have an active internet connection.

Android 17 Will be the Main Highlight of Google I/O 2026

One of the biggest announcements at Google I/O will centre around the Android 17. The new version of Android is expected to bring several enhancements and design changes. Besides this, it can also bring better customization options for Android users.

You can also expect some improvements in performance and system stability. The tech giant might also introduce new features that make daily use easier and faster.

New Features Around AI

Since AI has been the centre of our lives nowadays, Google will also likely focus on artificial intelligence at the event. In recent years, the company has been heavily focusing on AI and even at its I/O 2026, it is expected to showcase the new AI tools and updates.

The upcoming features in Android 17 are expected to improve apps, search, and overall user experiences. The band might deeply integrate AI into its ecosystem and other Google services.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What It Means For Android Lovers

Google I/O not only focuses on developers, rather it is also an important event where general users get a fair idea about what’s coming next. New updates are announced and they reach the devices in coming months. So, be ready to have some of the most interesting Android features for your devices!