Best phones under Rs 50,000 India 2026: Top 5G devices with strong performance and battery life

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 04:13 PM (IST)
The Vivo V70 FE 5G is priced at Rs 44,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.83-inch display for a large viewing experience. The phone includes a 200MP main rear camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. It is powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.
The Oppo Reno15 5G is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP main camera and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
The OnePlus 15R costs Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and includes personalised AI features. The device has a 165Hz display and supports 4K video recording at 120fps. It packs a 7400mAh battery and comes with IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K ratings.
6.9-inch AMOLED (1188 x 2790 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness and 3.1-inch AMOLED (422 x 682 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the ediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core chipset (4nm architecture), paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is available at Rs 49,999
The POCO X8 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm), an octa-core chipset , comes with 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness and 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with 100W HyperCharge (wired) and 27W reverse wired charging. It is priced at Rs 46,999
The Vivo V70 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and features a 6.59-inch display. The phone includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra wide camera. It is backed by a 6500mAh battery for long usage.
The Google Pixel 10a 5G is priced at Rs 47,327 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1080x2424 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 422 PPI. The phone includes a 48MP rear camera for photography and a 13MP front camera for selfies.
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