Coffee machines under Rs 25000: Budget-friendly espresso, cappuccino and latte makers for daily use

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 03:35 PM (IST)
Coffee machines are becoming popular in India as more people prefer making café-style coffee at home. They are widely used in homes, offices and cafes for quick and convenient coffee preparation.
The Nespresso CitiZ coffee machine is priced at Rs 23,299 and supports one-touch brewing for 40ml espresso and 110ml lungo. It is designed for home use and delivers consistent coffee with simple operation. The machine features a compact design with easy controls. It comes with a 2-year warranty and is sold by an authorized distributor.
The ATLANTIS Classic 3 lane tea and coffee vending machine is priced at Rs 20,999 and supports premix based instant hot beverages. It comes with a 3 liter hot water tank for continuous serving. The machine features three dispensing lanes for different beverages. It is suitable for offices, shops and institutions.
The Hafele U-Kaffee Plus coffee machine is priced at Rs 23,990 and supports single and double espresso, cappuccino and latte preparation. It comes with a 15-bar pump pressure system and thermoblock technology for heating. The machine includes a removable 500 ml milk tank for milk-based drinks. It operates at 1250 W power and is suitable for home use.
The Ariete 1318 Modern espresso machine is priced at Rs 17,990 and supports coffee using both beans and powder. It comes with an integrated grinder and a cappuccinatore for making latte and cappuccino. The machine includes filters for one and two cups and operates at 1080 W power. It also comes with a 2-year warranty and is suitable for home use.
The Wonderchef Regalia espresso machine and coffee grinder is priced at Rs 19,998 and supports café-style espresso using freshly ground beans. It comes with a 20-bar pressure system and supports both hot and cold brew. The machine includes a built-in grinder with 20 grinding options. It also comes with a 2-year warranty and is suitable for home use.
The De’Longhi Dedica Style espresso machine is priced at Rs 14,799 and supports espresso, latte, cappuccino and iced coffee preparation. It comes with a 15-bar pressure system for coffee extraction and delivers an Italian barista-style experience. The machine includes a built-in milk frother
The COFFEEZA Lattisso Pro coffee machine is priced at Rs 17,999 and supports one-touch cappuccino, latte and espresso preparation. It comes with a touchscreen control panel and a 19-bar pressure system for coffee extraction. The machine includes a built-in milk frothing system for making creamy beverages. It also supports auto cleaning and is compatible with original line coffee capsules.
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