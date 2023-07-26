Meta has been busy rolling out major updates to its messaging app, WhatsApp. Earlier this week, the company announced that WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the company announced earlier this year, will soon be available in more countries including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya and Peru. Now, just days later, reports have detailed a new feature that could arrive in the app soon.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is working on a feature that will allow users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

As of now, users to a have a group in place to be able to share a message. But now, the Meta-owned company is working on a feature that will give users an option to create a new group while they are selecting the contacts and groups with whom they want to share a message.

A screenshot of the feature in development shows that the option to create a new group will appear as users proceed to select the contacts with whom they want to share a message. After selecting that option, users will have the ability to select some participants to add to the new group, following which the message will then automatically be forwarded to it.

The new feature dubbed as the “Forward to New Group” will not only save time but it will also make it easier for users to create special groups pertaining to specific occasions.

As far as availability is concerned, the report by the blog site suggests that the ability to create a new group while forwarding messages is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Separately, a report earlier this month suggest that the messaging platform is working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta in a bid to improve users’ interactions. The animated avatars feature is expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing users to be more expressive in their communication.

Additionally, reports last month the company rolled out two new features to all its users globally. The first of these features is Silence Unknown Callers and it automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. The other feature is called Privacy Checkup which ensures that everyone knows about the options of protection on WhatsApp.