WhatsApp recently got the feature that enables users to share video messages, just as they share audio messages, on the platform. Now, the popular messaging platform is getting another feature that will enable users to share high-quality images with their friends and family. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg today announced that WhatsApp users will soon be able to share HD-quality images on the platform. “Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade — now you can send in HD,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook and on his official Zuck Channel on Instagram.

Elaborating on the details, WhatsApp said that with this feature, its users across the globe will be able to share images with greater depth and detail on its platform. The company also said that this feature gets support for the same end-to-end encryption technique that WhatsApp deploys across its platform.

Furthermore, the company said that to ensure that sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, Standard Quality will continue to be the default option when photos are first uploaded onto the platform right before sharing with receiver. To upgrade an image to HD quality, users will have to tap the HD button that will appear towards the right side of the cropping and rotating option in the menu bar on the top. HD quality images will be distinguished from the regular standard quality images using the HD icon that will appear towards the left side of the image at the bottom.

WhatsApp says that if a user receives a photo when they have low bandwidth connectivity, they can choose on a photo-by-photo basis whether to keep the standard quality version or upgrade it to HD.

As far as availability is concerned, the company said that it has started rolling out HD Photos to its users across the globe and that all users should get this feature within next few weeks. WhatsApp also said that users will get support for HD videos soon.

How to send HD Photos on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the chat where you want to send HD quality photo.

Step 2: Tap the Plus icon next to the message bar and then tap the Photo & Video Library option.

Step 3: Select the image that you want to share.

Step 4: Tap the HD option on top.

Step 5: Hit the Send button at the bottom.