WhatsApp is reportedly adding AI to app to let you create stickers

Nearly every platform is finding a way to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into their consumer products. The next in the line could be Meta’s popular instant messaging app WhatsApp, which reportedly is planning to add a new ‘Create’ button to let users create AI-generated stickers. The functionality will work similarly to how you can create AI-generated images on platforms like DALL.E, Bing’s Image Creator, and Adobe Firefly.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the new ‘Create’ button is available to some beta testers using WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.17.14. Located in the stickers tab, the button lets you create stickers with just a short description. For instance, when you enter a description such as “cat laughing on a skateboard,” the AI-powered sticker generator will create a few stickers for you, which you can share with your contacts.

The report said the stickers made using the ‘Create’ button use Meta’s safe technology, which means users have full control over what they want and what they dislike. For stickers that you find inappropriate or harmful, you can report them to Meta. All the stickers made using WhatsApp’s in-built AI will also be distinguishable from the regular stickers, making it easy for you to tell both apart. Although there is no information on whether WhatsApp will go as far as to watermark AI-generated stickers for more clarity.

WhatsApp is possibly testing this feature with select few participants, which is why not everyone on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.17.14 has access to it. But it is likely that WhatsApp will expand testing before planning a wider rollout of this feature. The timeline for that, however, is not clear at the moment.

Ever since GPT and similar LLMs came to emergence, a multitude of platforms have implemented generative AI capabilities in different ways. In addition to offering generative AI-powered chatbots, companies have focused on consumer-facing products such as tools to create photos, videos, and audio clips from a simple description.