Vivo has slashed the prices for two of its budget smartphones in India. The company today announced that it is giving the Vivo Y56 and the Vivo Y165 a price cut making them a more lucrative proposition for budget buyers in the country.

READ MORE Vivo Y16 price cut in India, this is what it costs now

The company today announced that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y56 is now available at a price of Rs 18,999 in India. It was launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 10,999 while the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant of the device will be available at a price of Rs 12,499 after the price cut. These two variants were launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

In addition to the price cut, the company is also offering exchange offer to the interested buyers. As a part of this offer, interested buyers will be able to avail a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Vivo Y56 5G using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, Kotak, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One card. With this, interested buyers will be able to purchase the Vivo Y56 smartphone at a price of Rs 17,999.

As far as availability is concerned, Vivo says that the new prices will be effective starting August 14 and that buyers will be able to purchase the Vivo Y56 and the Vivo Y16 at the reduced prices at the vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y16 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y16 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ water drop display with a 2.5D back panel with rounded corners. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with support for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. On the camera front, the phone has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera with a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. This smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes in Gold and Black colour variants.

Vivo Y56 specifications

The Vivo Y56, on the other hand, features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with frosted anti-glare (AG) coating. Tt is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. It sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It comes in Black and Orange colour variants.