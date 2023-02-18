Earlier this week, a Mumbai-based retailer announced on Twitter that a new Vivo Y56 5G smartphone is now available to buy from offline stores. Vivo has now officially launched the phone. The new Vivo Y56 5G will be available to buy from both online and offline stores at the same price mentioned by the retailer. The Vivo Y56 5G comes with mid-range specifications, such as a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 5G processor, and dual cameras on the back. Also Read - New Vivo Y56 5G with Android 13, 5000mAh battery now available in India

Vivo had already listed the Y56 5G on its India website with all the specifications and a price of Rs 24,999. However, according to Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo Y56 5G price for the offline market is Rs 19,999. With the official launch, Vivo has corroborated that price. Also Read - Vivo Y100 with Dimensity 900 and color changing back debuts in India

Vivo Y56 5G price in India

The Vivo Y56 5G comes in a single RAM and storage variant, priced at Rs 19,999. The phone is available in Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. As part of the launch offers, customers can get up to Rs 1,000 cashback if they use a card from ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Also Read - Vivo V27 series confirmed to launch in India soon: Check details

Vivo Y56 5G specifications

The brand-new Vivo Y56 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD panel stuck to the regular 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5000mAh battery in the phone, but its charging speed is not clear. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 software.

On the back of the Vivo Y56 5G are two cameras: a 50-megapixel F1.8 camera and a 2-megapixel F2.4 camera. The front camera, on the other hand, uses a 16-megapixel F2.0 sensor. The camera app on the Vivo Y56 5G supports Night mode, Portrait mode, 50MP mode, and Live Photo. There is support for both 5G NSA and 5G SA modes, meaning both Airtel and Jio services will be available. The phone is 8.15mm thick and weighs 184 grams.