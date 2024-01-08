Vivo Y28 5G India launch: Vivo today launched the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone joins the company’s Y-series devices, which also includes the Vivo Y27, Vivo Y36, and Vivo Y200 5G smartphones among others. It competes with the likes of smartphones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, the Moto G54, the iQOO Z7s 5G and the POCO X5 to name a few. Vivo says that the Vivo Y28 5G is in line with the country’s Made in India vision and that it will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

READ MORE Vivo X100 series unveiled: Check top alternatives

Vivo Y28 5G India price and availability

The Vivo Y28 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 15,499 in India. The top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of space costs Rs 16,999 in India.

The phone is up for purchase in India starting today. Interested buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on the purchases made via SBI Bank, DBS Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards. Buyers will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and other retail stores.

Vivo Y28 5G specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Vivo Y28 5G sports a sleek design that is just 8.09mm thick. It comes with a 2.5D flat frame with a double-disc design and IP54 dust and water resistance coating. The Vivo Y28 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1612 × 720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset that clocks a speed of 2.2GHz. This chip is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13, and it is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charge support.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y28 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera comes with a host of customisable camera features such as bokeh flares, and the Super Night Mode for low-light shots. On the front, the Vivo Y28 5G has a 16MP camera elevates the selfies with support for a range of portrait styles, postures, and filters.

For connectivity, the Vivo Y28 5G has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB 2.0.