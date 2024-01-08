Amazon finds: Top deals on one pot cooker

A one pot cooker is a versatile kitchen gadget that allows you to cook quickly and easily. You can choose from various cooking options, such as steaming, sauteing, and baking. A one pot cooker combines the functions of several appliances in one device. It also helps you save space and keep your kitchen tidy. Moreover, it is a smart choice to buy one of these because it consumes less energy. Therefore, to make your cooking more efficient and faster than usual, we have selected some of the best instant pots online for you.

Pringle Electric Single Slow Cooker

This one pot cooker comes with a ceramic removable oval pot with a lid that is made of tempered glass. It has warm, low, and high automatic heat temperature settings. The pot has a brushed stainless steel outer shell and removable ceramic pot inside and has a capacity of 4.5 litres.

Pringle Electric Single Slow Cooker is currently available for Rs 1,890.

Instant Pot 321

This versatile electric pot offers seven distinct cooking methods, enabling you to pressure cook, slow cook, steam vegetables, saute, bake, warm food, and even cook rice. It features pre-programmed buttons for various dishes and functions, simplifying your cooking process. The Instant Brand Connect app enhances your culinary journey with over 1900 recipes specifically designed for this electric pot. This pot has 5.61 litres of capacity.

Instant Pot 321 is currently available for Rs 9,999.

Bergner Elite Electric Cooker

This one pot boasts a powerful 280W heating element and comes with low and high-temperature food warming as well as slow cooking. It has a 4.5-liter ceramic pot and is crafted from high-quality stainless steel. It comes with a transparent glass lid and has a low power consumption of 280 watts.

Bergner Elite Electric Cooker is currently available for Rs 3,569.

Wonderchef Nutri-Pot

This one pot cooker is designed for versatile cooking, including Indian and Western recipes. It has a microcomputer that adjusts the temperature, pressure, and heating intensity for a wide range of dishes. It has an anodized aluminium pot that prevents burning. It comes with a delay timer ranging from 30 minutes to 24 hours. It has 4.5l of cooked capacity.

Wonderchef Nutri-Pot is currently available for Rs 7,099.