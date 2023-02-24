Vivo V27 Pro India price, specifications leaked ahead of March 1 launch

Vivo has finally confirmed that its upcoming Vivo V27 series is set to launch on March 1 in India. The lineup is expected to include three models: the Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e. Now ahead of the official announcement a new report has claimed that the Vivo V27 Pro will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which will have a 60-degree curvature at the left and right edges. The screen will support an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Vivo V27 series confirmed to launch in India soon: Check details

The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 8200 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It will come preloaded with the Android 13 OS, which will be overlaid with the FunTouch OS 13, the report added,

In terms of optics, the V27 Pro will have an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and Aura Light LED flash. In addition, the smartphone will come with other features like dual SIM, 5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n77/n78), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will measure 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.36 / 7.4mm in thickness.

The Vivo V27 Pro will be available in two variants, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage for Rs 41,999 (MRP) as well as 12 GB RAM + 2566 GB storage for Rs 45,999 (MRP).

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y100 smartphone in India. The device comes with an attractive design featuring a color-changing back. It is powered by a mid-range MediaTek processor and supports 44W FlashCharge support. The Vivo Y100 comes with an attractive design on the back. However, when it comes to the front, it boasts a water-drop notch panel. The smartphone sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is less than what other devices support i.e. 120Hz refresh rate. But the device has a bright screen peaking at 1300 nits. The display also has HDR10+ support.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera system placed on the circular camera island. In fact, there are two circular islands, the top holds two sensors, while the bottom one holds the third camera and the LED flashlight.

The rear camera setup goes by a 64MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. The main lens has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.