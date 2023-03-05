comscore Vivo V27 Pro to go on first sale in India tonight at 12 am: Price, sale offers
Vivo V27 Pro 5G to go on sale in India tonight on Flipkart: Price, availability and more

Vivo V27 Pro comes with support for 66W fast charging and features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

  • The smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, Flipkart along with all partner retail stores across India, starting March 6, 2023, at 12 am (midnight).
  • The handset packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging.
  • It is powered by Dimensity 8200 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo recently launched its Vivo V27 series in India which includes Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. Today, the Vivo V27 Pro model will go up on sale in India for the first time at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 66W fast charging support and a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

Vivo V27 Pro price, availability

Vivo V27 Pro is launched in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 37,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 42,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black colour variants. Also Read - Vivo V27e with 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP cameras launched

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, Flipkart along with all partner retail stores across India, starting March 6, 2023, at 12 am (midnight). Also Read - Vivo V27 series debuts with color-changing back, ring light, and 66W fast charging launched

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Customers buying the smartphone from the retail stores will get a cashback up up to Rs 3,500 on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank and HDB Financial services.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The Vivo V27 Pro features a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Dimensity 8200 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

One of the major highlights of the smartphone is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, and more.

In terms of battery, the handset packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. Vivo V27 Pro boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2023 4:39 PM IST
