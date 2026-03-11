US-Iran war reaches Indian kitchens? LPG shortage concerns boost Induction appliance demand

The US-Iran war’s impact is going beyond borders. And India is now witnessing it in some odd ways. It has impacted Indian kitchens! With tensions affecting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important fuel routes, concerns over LPG supply have started growing in India.

Several people in Delhi and other cities have waited long to get the LPG cylinders, while some suppliers shared that the servers are down. As households worry about potential delays in cooking gas cylinders and rising prices, many consumers have quickly turned toward electric cooking appliances.

Induction appliances out of stock? Flipkart commented

Across several cities, retailers and quick-commerce platforms are reporting a noticeable spike in demand for induction appliances. Some models have already gone out of stock in metro markets, while others are witnessing price increases as panic buying begins.

Quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are already showing multiple models as “out of stock” in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Retail chains are seeing a similar pattern.

“We are seeing an unprecedented surge in induction sales driven by a combination of soaring costs and physical supply shortages of LPG. Sales volume has quadrupled over the last 4-5 days as compared to the preceding 3-4 weeks, with some localised high-demand areas like Delhi, Kolkata, and UP having even higher spikes as consumers hedge against future price volatility. We’re also seeing a massive surge in other categories like electric cookers, kettles, and air fryers. This spike is expected to continue increasing with each passing day,” a Flipkart spokesperson commented.

FAQs

Q. Why Are Households Suddenly Turning to Induction Cooktops?

The sudden interest in electric cooking appliances is largely linked to growing concerns around LPG supply. India imports a large share of its LPG, and much of it travels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route currently affected by geopolitical tensions.

Q. Has the price of LPG already increased?

Yes. LPG prices have already moved up. In Delhi, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder recently increased by ₹60, taking the cost to around ₹913. Commercial cylinders have seen even steeper hikes.

Q. Who is being affected the most right now?

Restaurants are feeling the pressure first. In several cities, eateries have already started cutting back operations or adjusting menus due to limited gas supply and rising cylinder costs.