UPI services launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius after France: Details here

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that allows users to transfer money instantly using their mobile phones has expanded its reach to Sri Lanka and Mauritius. This marked them as the second and third countries after France to adopt the Indian innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the UPI service in both the island nations on Monday, in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the respective leaders of Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

The first UPI transaction in Sri Lanka was made by PM Modi himself. Along with the UPI, the RuPay card service was also launched in Mauritius, in collaboration with the Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India.

The leaders of Sri Lanka and Mauritius expressed their gratitude to PM Modi and India for sharing their digital payment technology and strengthening their bilateral ties. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated PM Modi on the successful launch of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a historic temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

PM Modi hailed the launch of UPI as a landmark moment for India’s digital diplomacy and a testament to its “Neighbourhood First” policy. He said that UPI has revolutionised the way people make payments in India, reaching even the smallest and remotest of villages. He also highlighted India’s SAGAR initiative, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region, and aims to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.