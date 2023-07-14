comscore France will soon start using India's UPI payments
14 Jul, 2023 | Friday
UPI payments to soon begin in France starting with Eiffel Tower

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 58 seconds read

Published:Jul 14, 2023, 01:20 PM IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

UPI
UPI

Story Highlights

Soon Indian tourists with the help of mobile app will be able to make payment in rupee to visit the Eiffel Tower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and France have agreed on usage of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism and it will begin from the Eiffel Tower, which means Indian tourists can pay in rupees to visit the world famous site.

Google Pay launches UPI Lite in India for faster transactions

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris on the first day of his visit to France, Modi announced that the agreement for usage of India’s UPI in France has been finalised.

Paytm new feature will let you pin repeat payments for faster UPI transactions: Here's how to use it

“The agreement for usage of India’s UPI in France has been finalised. In coming days, its usage will begin from Eiffel Tower. Soon Indian tourists with the help of mobile app will be able to make payment in rupee to visit the Eiffel Tower,” the Prime Minister said amid huge applause from the diaspora.

Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

This will mean that now Indian tourists can pay in rupee to visit the Eiffel Tower, Modi informed the gathering.

In 2022, the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation that offers UPI services, had signed an MoU with France’s own fast and secure online payment system, called Lyra.

Modi announced the finalisation of the pact between Lyra and UPI, which makes it the first such arrangement for a European country.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

UPI

