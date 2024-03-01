Artificial intelligence or AI today is being deployed everywhere. From manufacturing to content creation and from banking to agriculture, this technology is finding a use case in almost every sphere of life. While there are ample use cases, its rapid deployment has also created a need to educate all the stakeholders about various facets pertaining to this technology. And so, nearly 270 ministers and MLAs from various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government attended an intensive AI capacity building workshop in Lucknow today. The workshop, that was spearheaded by Dr Subi Chaturvedi, who is the Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer at InMobi and an AI expert, aimed to equip officials with the necessary knowledge and tools to integrate AI into governance effectively.

“For any country to become an economic powerhouse, AI is no longer an option, it is an opportunity and a necessity,” Chaturvedi said in her address while stressing on the significance of AI in revolutionising governance and fostering innovation across sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, automation, benefits for SMEs, finance, skilling, and manufacturing.

Apart from talking about various use cases of AI in governance, Chaturvedi also talked about the ethical AI frameworks aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring responsible deployment of AI technologies while creating space for innovation and disruption. “It is important to develop frameworks like GUARDIAN and AI-SAFE, alongside AI capabilities and use cases, to ensure consumer safety and trust. The future of innovation has to be inclusive and responsible, meaning that everybody has to be included,” she added.

During the workshop, the InMobi executive lauded UP government’s efforts towards leveraging technology for making Lucknow an AI first city by harnessing transformative benefits for its citizens.

The workshop that was chaired by the UP Finance Minister and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Suresh Khanna, was followed by sectoral capacity building sessions. In the session, the minister talked about the transformative power of AI. “Artificial Intelligence is one of the most important innovations of our time and it is a top priority for our government. It is very important for everybody to learn about this transformative technology and build capacity to deal with it,” the minister said at the event while adding that the UP government plans to host more such workshops and conversations in the future.