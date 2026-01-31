Union Budget 2026: Where to watch the full speech and what to expect

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1. The budget will be presented at 11:00 am in Parliament, continuing the practice followed over the past several years. This will be her ninth consecutive budget presentation, a first for any finance minister in India. Also Read: GST 2.0 Reforms Slash Prices Of TVs, ACs, And More Ahead Of Festive Season

Budget 2026 presentation schedule

The Budget 2026 speech will take place on a Sunday. Since 2017, Union Budgets have been presented at 11:00 am instead of the earlier 5:00 pm schedule, a change introduced to better align with the financial year that begins on April 1. Also Read: Union Budget 2024: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech live online

The budget session of Parliament began on January 28. The Economic Survey was tabled on January 29, a day ahead of the budget. As usual, the survey outlines the government’s view on the economy and sets the background for the budget proposals.

Where to watch Budget 2026 live

The budget speech will be aired live across television and digital platforms. The official telecast will be available on Sansad TV and DD News from 11:00 am. The speech can also be watched live on the official budget website, indiabudget.gov.in.

Apart from this, Sansad TV and the Press Information Bureau will stream the speech on their YouTube channels. Most major news channels and their websites will also carry live coverage and updates during the speech.

After the presentation concludes, the full set of budget documents will be uploaded to the official budget website. These will include details on tax changes, government spending, and related statements.

Why Budget 2026 matters

Budget 2026 will be the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government. It follows the interim budget presented in 2024 and the full budget tabled in 2025. It also marks Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth straight budget, underlining policy continuity at the finance ministry.

Since February 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the presentation will be relatively uncommon, though not without precedent. Sitharaman had presented the budget on a Saturday in 2025 as well.

What a Union Budget includes

The Union Budget is presented under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. It lays out the government’s income and spending plans for the next financial year. It includes proposals on taxation, expenditure, and policy decisions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

The document is divided into two sections. The Revenue Budget deals with routine government expenses and receipts, while the Capital Budget focuses on spending linked to asset creation and long-term commitments.