Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and costlier in tech? Smartphones, tablets, gaming and more

The Sunday morning has brought a sense of relief as well as panic amongst the Indians as the Budget 2026 was presented. The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026 has impacted several sectors, and eventually the products and services. Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Where to watch the full speech and what to expect

As a tech journalist, I have been keeping an eye on what all got cheaper or costlier post Budget 2026-27 in the tech industry. And the good news is that several gadgets will actually be cheaper soon. Here is everything that you will soon witness the price hike or a price cut.

What is getting cheaper in tech

Mobile Phones

Duties on key components such as connectors, printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), and battery covers have been reduced to encourage local manufacturing. This could gradually translate into slightly more affordable smartphones, especially in the mid-range and budget segments.

Tablets

Similar to smartphones, tablets are also expected to get cheaper due to the duty cuts on electronic components.

Microwave Ovens

The government has announced an exemption from basic customs duty on specified parts used in the manufacture of microwave ovens. For you, this means brands may benefit from lower production costs, which could reflect in retail prices.

Personal tech imports

Another notable move is the reduction of import duty on dutiable goods brought in for personal use — cut from 20% to 10%. For tech enthusiasts who often order gadgets from abroad, this could mean paying less upfront.

What is getting costlier in tech

Imported luxury watches

Higher tariffs on supporting domestic premium brands may push the prices of imported luxury watches upward.

High-end cameras

Photographic and filming equipment imported from overseas is also expected to become more expensive, which may impact professional creators and production houses.

Coffee machines

The removal of customs duty exemptions on coffee roasting, brewing, and vending machines is likely to make imported coffee machines pricier. Expect higher costs for café-style setups at home or in offices.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Video games manufacturing

Starting April 1, the government will withdraw customs duty exemptions on parts used to manufacture video games. This could make gaming consoles or locally assembled gaming devices slightly more expensive.