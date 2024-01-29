Budget 2024: The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 is right around the corner as we have received an official date for the same. As customary, this year’s Budget 2024 will be held in February and will lay out the important financial decisions. The Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 and her presentation will be streamed live.

Let’s see when and where can you watch the Budget 2024 live session this year.

Budget 2024: When and where to watch it?

Budget 2024 is scheduled for February 1, 2024. The FM Sitharaman is expected to present at the event from 11 AM. The Live session will be streamed on TV as well as on Online platforms.

Those interested in watching the Live speech of FM Sithraman on mobile, laptop, or Smart TV, can head to the Parliament’s official YouTube channel called SansadTV.

Once the Budget 2024 is presented, the official document will be shared online on the Union Budget Mobile App. The application can be downloaded from the government’s official website – indiabudget.gov.in – or from PlayStore for Android and the App Store for iOS.

Budget 2024: What to expect?

Budget 2024 session will begin next month and will be extended till the end of Q1 of 2024. It is expected to address several fields including technology, agriculture, trade, transport, healthcare, and others.